Resurgence of Cuban Boats Bring Hundreds of Migrants to Florida Coast

Miami Sector Border Patrol officials report hundreds of mostly Cuban migrant apprehensions as a resurgence of boats hit the Florida coastline.

Early on Wednesday morning, Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement partners responded to multiple boat landings in the Florida Keys. The agents managed to apprehend 44 Cuban migrants, according to a tweet from Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

: Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from LE partners responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys & encountered 44 Cuban migrants (38 adults, 6 accompanied juveniles). #happeningnow #cuba #florida #southfl pic.twitter.com/2ozzPeEg5q — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 30, 2022

Two days earlier, agents responded to three more migrant landings and apprehended 110 Cuban nationals.

During a night operation, Border Patrol agents saved the lives of two migrants. An agent held a life-saving rope while waiting for rescue boats to arrive.

U.S. #BorderPatrol agent takes swift action & drops a water rescue rope, saving two migrants from drowning. The agent held onto the rope until a #rescue boat arrived. Incredible job by our agents & supporting LE partners who rescued 18 migrants in the #Florida Keys.#cbp #Video pic.twitter.com/VSwryF78fG — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 28, 2022

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Miami agents apprehended more than 180 migrants while responding to eight migrant boat landings.

During the past 48 hours, over 180 migrants from #Cuba were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody. Agents with support from LE partners have responded to 8 migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys. @mcsonews @CBPAMORegDirSE @USCGSoutheast #saturday #florida #news #police pic.twitter.com/rbiuNEBFRQ — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 26, 2022

In one of these incidents agents found a boat landing on Hollywood beach with nine migrants onboard. The migrants reported being a sea for seven days in this homemade vessel.

, : Yesterday evening, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from @HollywoodFLPD responded to a migrant landing on Hollywood beach & encountered 9 Cuban migrants. The migrants reported they spent 7 days out at sea on a homemade vessel.#Hollywood #Florida pic.twitter.com/GHj5AIPCH4 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 26, 2022

On Thanksgiving Day, Miami agents responded to at least three migrant landings. The encounters led to the apprehension of at least 51 migrants’

#: U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a third migrant landing on Thanksgiving day in the Florida Keys. In this event, agents encountered 15 Cuban migrants who arrived on a homemade vessel in Big Pine Key.#cbp #Thanksgiving #florida pic.twitter.com/1qHnQrPVzj — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/bu21y99Sdm — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 24, 2022

On November 22, Chief Slosar reported the apprehension of 19 Cuban migrants following a landing in Key Colony Beach.

#: U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing in Key Colony Beach, FL & encountered 19 Cuban migrants. There were no injuries reported on scene. #borderpatrol #florida #flkeys pic.twitter.com/GtbxeSAC5W — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 23, 2022

Not all of the migrants are fortunate enough to make their way to the shoreline. On November 21, Coast Guard officials reported the rescue of more than 100 migrants after their boat hit a sand bar in rough seas off the coast of Whale Harbor. Border Patrol agents rescued 18 Haitian migrants who were trapped by dangerous ocean currents as they attempted to swim to shore.

#Breaking #Update: Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners conducted a multi-agency rescue operation and rescued 18 additional Haitian migrants who were trapped in dangerous ocean currents while attempting to swim to shore. https://t.co/AX5aGGLKIR — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 22, 2022

The resurgence of Cubans and Haitian migrants making the dangerous trip by makeshift boats to the Florida coast adds to the tens of thousands being apprehended along the Texas-Mexico border.