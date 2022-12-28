EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Texas Trooper Busts Alleged Human Smuggler with 18 Migrants in Dump-Trailer near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested an alleged human smuggler after finding 18 migrants locked inside a dump trailer in Kenedy County. The migrants in the tarp-covered trailer included a young child. Temperatures fell that morning to the low 20s.

A Texas DPS trooper assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star and patrolling on U.S. Highway 77 in Kenedy County observed a tractor-trailer with an expired trailer tag. The trooper made a traffic stop and interviewed the driver who said he was traveling empty to pick up a load.

The video provided exclusively to Breitbart Texas shows the trooper getting permission to search the trailer. During the search of the trailer, the trooper found the dump trailer to be loaded with migrants. He called for assistance from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents.

The video shows the migrants crawling out of the belly of the dump trailer. By the time the trooper unloaded the trailer, he recovered 18 migrants who appeared to be in the United States illegally. The migrants included one small child.

The trooper arrested the driver on human smuggling charges. Border Patrol agents took custody of the 18 migrants, including the endangered minor.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.