Migrant Apprehensions in Canadian Border Sector Jump 800 Percent in First Two Months of Fiscal Year

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents experienced an increase in migrant apprehensions of nearly 800 percent during the first two months of the new fiscal year. During the last four months, the agents in this Canadian border sector apprehended more migrants than were apprehended in the entire FY22.

The Nationwide Encounters Report releases late on the Friday before Christmas shows that Swanton Sector agents apprehended 727 migrants who crossed from Canada into Vermont and New York. During the same period last year, these agents apprehended only 81 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 798 percent.

In less than 3 months, Swanton Sector #BorderPatrol Agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the ENTIRE previous year (FY2022)! Our Agents are committed to their mission – protecting our homeland. I am proud of their steadfast determination and vigilance. pic.twitter.com/3J6azNuPuA — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) December 31, 2022

Agents in this sector began seeing a marked increase in crossings and apprehensions beginning in May 2022. The numbers continued to rise throughout the rest of they year with the exception of May.

During the last four months (August through November), Swanton Sector agents apprehended 1,142 migrants. This exceeds the total for migrants apprehended during the entire Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on September 30.

The increasing trend of migrants crossing the Canadian border into the Swanton Sector appears to be continuing in December.

Early in December, Swanton Sector agents working the border near North Troy, Vermont, rescued multiple migrant groups from freezing conditions, Breitbart Texas reported. One of the incidents involved a migrant family including small children.

Federal prosecutors are aggressively applying legal consequences to human smugglers working in this area.

Prosecutors in New York obtained a conviction against two men two smuggled eight migrants into the U.S. in October 2022, according to a tweet from Swanton Sector Chief Patrol agent Robert Garcia.

Two men were recently convicted for attempting to smuggle a total of 8 subjects who illegally entered the U.S. on October 8th near Champlain, New York. Both face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Read more from @NDNYnews https://t.co/ILh61sszFm & https://t.co/oQi2zJUqAg pic.twitter.com/QWraVZwboA — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) December 29, 2022

A few days earlier, a Honduran pleaded guilty to smuggling five migrants from Guatemala and Italy into New York The Honduran man received a two-year prison sentence, Garcia tweeted.

“A Honduran national arrested by #BorderPatrol during August 2021 in Churubusco, NY, for smuggling 5 subjects, citizens of Guatemala and Italy, recently pleaded guilty & was sentenced to 2-years imprisonment for his crimes. Great job Burke Agents! #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/E5q1FlQXTg — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) December 27, 2022