EXCLUSIVE: 72K Migrant Got-Aways in December, 212K in Last Three Months

U.S. Border Patrol officials estimate that 72,000 migrants got away without being apprehended after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This adds to the 140,000 estimated got-aways during the first two months of the new fiscal year bringing the total to approximately 212,000.

The source told Breitbart Texas that approximately 72,000 migrants are classified as got-aways during the month of December. The El Paso Sector alone accounted for approximately 32,000 of these got-aways. Agents in the El Paso Sector apprehended nearly 56,000 migrants in December. This brings the total of known border crossings to 88,000 for the month.

Gotaways are an estimate by Border Patrol officials of migrants that are either seen and not apprehended or are counted by other means including technology and tracking. These are migrants who illegally cross the border with no intention of surrendering to law enforcement to claim asylum, officials previously told Breitbart.

During the first two months of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2022, Border Patrol officials estimated 140,000 migrants got away without being apprehended, Breitbart Texas reported. December’s 72,000 brings the estimated got-aways total to approximately 212,000.

During the first quarter of FY23, Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico apprehended 631,000 migrants. The combination of apprehended migrants and known got-aways in the first quarter of FY23 brings the number of known border crossings to approximately 844,000 migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The statistics cited above for December 2022 migrant apprehensions are gathered from an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Historical numbers come from official U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters reports.