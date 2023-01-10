Hunt for Escaped Mexican Border City Prison Inmates Enters 2nd Week

Mexican authorities are still on the hunt for more than two dozen escaped inmates after a prison riot in Ciudad Juarez last week.

On Monday, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office confirmed the operation carried out by state, federal, and military forces to capture 26 inmates on the run, El Diario de Juarez reported.

En apego a su compromiso de informar con veracidad, la Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua, da a conocer los nombres, así como las fotografías de las personas que se evadieron del Cereso No. 3 de #CiudadJuárez.#FGEChih #JuntosSíPodemos pic.twitter.com/WeShiI4O00 — Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (@Fiscalia_Chih) January 5, 2023

The manhunt includes street patrols, highway checkpoints, and personnel posted at bus stations and the Juarez International Airport.

On January 1, inmates began fighting inside the prison while an armored cartel convoy stormed the perimeter. Fourteen died during the riot, including 10 guards.

La #FGEChih despidió a los diez Policías de Seguridad y Custodia Penitenciaria y dos elementos de la Agencia Estatal de Investigación, quienes perdieron la vida en #CiudadJuárez, en cumplimiento del deber. Detalleshttps://t.co/VgtNAB0n3f#JuntosSíPodemos pic.twitter.com/pun2WTaUYj — Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (@Fiscalia_Chih) January 4, 2023

According to El Diario de Juarez, authorities caught one inmate recently when he tried to cross into El Paso. On January 5, authorities confirmed the death of Ernesto Alfredo “El Neto” Piñón de la Cruz, the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel-tied Mexicles gang. Authorities believe the breakout was a rescue operation for El Neto.

After his escape, El Neto hid at a stash house in Juarez. The gang leader tried to escape and sustained serious injuries during a clash with authorities upon discovery, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office revealed. He reportedly died en route to a hospital.

La madrugada de este jueves, las fuerzas del Operativo Conjunto para recapturar a los evadidos del Cereso No. 3, sostuvieron un enfrentamiento a balazos con Ernesto Alberto Piñón de La Cruz “El Neto”, quien resultó herido. Detalleshttps://t.co/GVnx0MfLU2#JuntosSíPodemos pic.twitter.com/8Jxi5Xa4ul — Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (@Fiscalia_Chih) January 5, 2023

Authorities have since caught two other inmates, however, little information has been released.

Resultado de los trabajos de inteligencia y las acciones coordinadas, autoridades de los tres órdenes de gobierno lograron ubicar y recapturar a dos personas más que se evadieron del #Cereso 3 de #CiudadJuárez. Detalleshttps://t.co/4Jq5fdyynW#FGEChih #JuntosSíPodemos pic.twitter.com/204bEPXL1P — Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (@Fiscalia_Chih) January 8, 2023

