Outrage After Mexican Cartel Kills 85-Year-Old Border-State Rancher

New revelations dealing with a series of shootouts in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon sparked outrage after it became known that cartel gunmen, including a Honduran migrant, killed an 85-year-old rancher for no apparent reason.

This week, the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office announced that they had issued two arrest warrants to two inmates at a state prison in Apodaca in connection with the murder of 85-year-old Gustavo Levy. The victim is a lifelong rancher who died at the hand of gunmen of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The two inmates, 42-year-old Felipe de Jesus “N” from Nuevo Laredo and 32-year-old “Elvis Edgardo” from Honduras, were in the prison on other charges when they were served with the murder warrants.

According to Mexico’s Milenio, the two gunmen were part of a crew from the CDN-Los Zetas who arrived at La Rumorosa ranch earlier this year and subdued two employees living there.

On January 5, Gustavo Levy and one of his employees drove to the ranch where they were met by the gunmen who killed them almost as soon as they arrived, Nuevo Leon’s Public Security Secretary Gerardo Palacios Pamanes said during a news conference, adding that the gunmen were under the influence of various drugs. According to Milenio, Palacios Pamanes dismissed various versions of events that claimed that Levy had died trying to run off the cartel gunmen from his property.

The gunmen were part of a crew of about 40 cartel gunmen who had been sent to take over new turf in the region as part of an expansion effort by the CDN—Los Zetas.

The murder of Levy comes just days after another group of gunmen from the CDN-Los Zetas waged a fierce shootout with Nuevo Leon state police forces just 40 miles north of Levy’s ranch. During the shootout, the gunmen killed four police officers, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. The gunmen had been using .50 caliber rifles and barricaded themselves in another ranch. As a result of that shootout, four police officers died.

