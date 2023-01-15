Police in State of Mexico Find 42 Bags with Human Remains in Warehouse

Mexican authorities are investigating the discovery of 42 bags filled with human remains inside a warehouse in the state of Mexico.

The discovery recently took place in an area known as Valle de Toluca where investigators with the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office raided a warehouse that was for sale. A search ensued leading to the discovery of numerous buried bags filled with human remains, Mexico’s El Informador revealed. Locals reportedly did not know how the cartel gunmen used the warehouse but told local journalists the place had been rented out for parties.

A kidnapping victim led authorities to the warehouse and identified 29-year-old Jaime Luis “N” also known as the “Pozolero” or “666” as his captor. The online publication Eje Central identified El Pozolero as the leader of a cell of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) who has been linked to several murders and kidnappings in the Valle de Toluca region.

Authorities carried out raids in other locations in connection with the presence of CJNG and their activities in the region. Since September, CJNG has been making a push into central parts of Mexico by sending gunmen and making strategic alliances with other organizations. One of those alliances sparked the attention of authorities as CJNG joined forces with La Union de Tepito — one of the most powerful organizations in central Mexico.

As Breitbart Texas reported, CJNG recently announced that they were moving into various boroughs of Mexico City. This sparked large-scale patrol operations by authorities.

