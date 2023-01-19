Smuggled Migrants Found in Trailered Boat near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three human smugglers after finding a group of migrants in a towed boat. This incident took place at an interior immigration checkpoint near the border in Arizona.

Sonoita Station Border Patrol agents observed two vehicles approaching the SR-82 immigration checkpoint at about 3 a.m. on January 12 for inspection. One of the vehicles had a boat in tow, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

During an immigration inspection, agents found five migrants hiding in the stern compartment of a trailered boat being towed by a Ford F-150 pickup truck. As the search continued, the agents found two more migrants locked in a small compartment in the bow of the boat.

The agents arrested the driver and a passenger in the truck on charges of human smuggling. They also arrested the driver of a Jeep Commander driving in tandem with the Ford.

The agents seized the vehicles and transported the migrants to the Sonoita Station for processing. Agents said the seven migrants included two women, four men, and an unaccompanied minor. All were identified as citizens of Mexico, a statement from Tucson Sector officials revealed.