Alleged Human Smugglers Busted with Infant by Texas Cops near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested two people for allegedly smuggling migrants in Edwards County. The four migrants included an infant.
DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing the arrest of two people for allegedly smuggling migrants in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on February 3. The arrest followed a traffic stop in Edwards County during the night of February 3, officials stated.
Two smugglers from Dallas were stopped by a @TxDPS Trooper in Edwards Co. Both were smuggling 4 illegal immigrants, including an infant from Mexico & Honduras. A Glock handgun was recovered. Both were arrested for human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/q52f3VDuS1
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed four migrants in the vehicle with no authorization to be present in the United States. Border Patrol agents arrived and conducted an immigration interview with the four migrants. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and Honduras.
The woman in the vehicle reportedly had an unrestrained infant in her arms, DPS reported.
of suspects, handgun, & infant. pic.twitter.com/amchw5PXj4
During an interview, the two alleged smugglers reportedly admitted to “picking up the illegal immigrants to smuggle them,” DPS officials stated. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Glock pistol.
Troopers arrested the driver and a passenger on charges of human smuggling under 18 years of age and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Olivarez stated.
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents took custody of the migrants, including the infant.
