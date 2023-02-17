Gulf Cartel Vehicle Theft Ring Targets South Texas Motorists

Mexican authorities continue finding vehicles reported stolen in Texas; many from Brownsville.

This week, state police forces in Matamoros seized two late-model SUVs in separate cases this week. The arrests indicate the healthy vehicle theft market along border cities. In Matamoros and Reynosa, Gulf Cartel-connected individuals pay several hundred dollars per vehicle to U.S.-based theft rings in the Rio Grande Valley. In some cases, stolen pickups and SUVs are taken from Houston and San Antonio.

Once in Mexico, the stolen vehicles are sold or used by the cartel to move their gunmen or drug loads through remote areas.

One of the seizures took place this week in the downtown area where a police surveillance system first spotted a black late-model GMC Yukon. According to information released by authorities, they were able to pull the vehicle over near the intersection of Sendero Nacional and Las Palmas Streets.

During the stop, the driver claimed to have bought the SUV at auction in the U.S. and was in the process of filing the legal importation. When authorities searched the VIN number, they learned the car had been reported stolen in Texas.

The second case took place just a few blocks away from Veteran’s International Bridge, where police stopped a maroon GMC Sierra reported stolen in Brownsville, Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.