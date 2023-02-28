Cuban, Haitian Migrants Continue Record-Setting Landings on Florida Coast

Miami Sector Border Patrol agents and Coast Guard crews continue to interdict migrants who are part of the record-setting surge along the Florida coast. Miami Sector agents apprehended more migrants in the first four months of FY23 than they did during the entire previous year.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted images of a group of migrants apprehended at the Dry Tortugas National Park. Slosar reported the 22 Cuban migrants arrived on the Florida beach after crossing the Florida Straights in a “rustic vessel.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing at the Dry Tortugas National Park & encountered 22 Cuban migrants. The group (19 adult males, 3 adult females) arrived on a rustic vessel.#floridakeys #cuba #thursdaymorning #dhs pic.twitter.com/qtNJ1CZ5bT — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 23, 2023

The group consisted of 19 adult males and 3 adult females, Slosar reported.

The migrants add to the number of apprehensions that, during the first four months of FY23, exceeded that of the entire FY22, Breitbart Texas reported. The fiscal year began on October 1. During October, November, December, and January, Miami Sector agents apprehended 4,681 migrants, according to the CBP Nationwide Encounters report.

During the same period in FY22, agents apprehended only 908 migrants. The FY23 apprehensions in the same period represent an increase of nearly 416 percent. During the entire FY22, agents in the Miami Sector apprehended only 4,009 migrants.

In addition to the migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents, CBP Air and Marine Operations agents and Coast Guard crews continue to interdict thousands more Cuban and Haitian migrants at sea.

AMO agents teamed up with Coast Guard Southeast crews to interdict an overloaded boat with 50 migrants on board.

On Friday, crew members of the cutter Marathon interdicted a group of migrants on a makeshift raft. The crew found the migrants about two miles off Key Colony Beach.

#Breaking @USCG Station Marathon’s crew stopped this migrant venture from illegally landing in the U.S., Thursday, about 2 miles off Key Colony Beach.

#DontTakeToTheSea @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/2cSpfxfh6P — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 24, 2023

Coast Guard officials report that since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,740 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

