California Border Crossing Sets Record for Meth, Fentanyl Seizures

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Andrade Port of Entry in California established a new port record with the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The officers found the drugs hidden in a vehicle’s fuel tank.

CBP officers assigned to the Andrade Port of Entry on February 26 observed a woman driving a 2016 pickup truck approaching from Mexico for entry inspection into the United States. During the initial interview, the officer decided to refer the woman to a secondary inspection checkpoint.

At the secondary station, officers conducted a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle. A K-9 team also did a walk around the truck and alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to a statement from CBP officials.

The officers began a physical search of the truck. During the inspection they discovered 76 packages of drugs hidden in the fuel tank, officials reported. Testing of the drugs returned positive indications for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Officers seized 46 packages of fentanyl pills. The packages weighed approximately 54 pounds, officials stated. They have an estimated street value of nearly $747,000.

The remaining 30 packages contained approximately 32 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimate the value to be about $212,000.

In total, the drugs had a combined value of nearly $1 million, setting a record for the Andrade Port of Entry.

Officers arrested the 37-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, and turned or over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigations.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drug threats our nation has ever encountered. Continuing to amplify fentanyl awareness and the dangers it poses to the health and safety of the American people is paramount,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Day after day, our officers work diligently on the front line to secure our borders and keep our communities safe.”