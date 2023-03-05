Horseback Border Agents Find Abandoned Migrant Boy near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents on horseback came across a small group of migrants. In the group, they found a young boy who had been left behind.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez tweeted photos showing agents from the Horse Patrol Unit with a migrant child who had been left behind by a group of migrants.

The agents noticed the boy appeared “uncomfortable,” so they consoled the boy by letting him ride a horse named “Bullet.”

The agents found the boy after finding a small group of several migrants. Officials report he was unaccompanied and had been left behind.

Officials did not report where the child’s parents were.

A few days earlier, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found two more children who were wandering alone in an orange orchard, Breitbart Texas reported.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the initial call reported the two children were wandering alone among the trees. When law enforcement arrived, they found the children’s mother pretending to be a crop worker.

Border Patrol agents processed the family.