Horseback Border Agents Find Abandoned Migrant Boy near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents on horseback came across a small group of migrants. In the group, they found a young boy who had been left behind.
Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez tweeted photos showing agents from the Horse Patrol Unit with a migrant child who had been left behind by a group of migrants.
On March 2, #USBP HPU assisted in the apprehension of several migrants. Among the group was an unaccompanied child, left behind.
HPU agents noticed the child was uncomfortable & consoled him by letting him ride “Bullet”.
Great job HPU!
#HonorFirst #IAmLaredoSector pic.twitter.com/FvKcprUnj0
— Laredo Sector Border Patrol (@USBPChiefLRT) March 4, 2023
The agents noticed the boy appeared “uncomfortable,” so they consoled the boy by letting him ride a horse named “Bullet.”
The agents found the boy after finding a small group of several migrants. Officials report he was unaccompanied and had been left behind.
Officials did not report where the child’s parents were.
A few days earlier, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found two more children who were wandering alone in an orange orchard, Breitbart Texas reported.
DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the initial call reported the two children were wandering alone among the trees. When law enforcement arrived, they found the children’s mother pretending to be a crop worker.
Border Patrol agents processed the family.
The abandonment of migrant children along the border by human smugglers is not an uncommon occurrence.
In September 2022, Border Patrol agents in this same area found two children, ages six and two, abandoned by their families along the Texas border with Mexico. The children were in a group of 18 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.
The two brothers wore white t-shirts with the contact information for their families written on their backs.
Many of the more than 70,000 unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide their names or the phone numbers of family members, Border Patrol officials previously stated. “To locate an NUC’s next of kin, agents must rely on information written on articles of clothing or handwritten notes found among their property.”
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.