Two Migrant Children Abandoned at Border in Texas with Contact Info Drawn on Shirts

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found two young migrant children abandoned by their families with a group of other migrants. The group of 18 crossed the Rio Grande near La Grulla, Texas, on Tuesday.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez tweeted photos of two young children found by agents with a group of other migrants on September 20. The agents identified the children as Guatemalan nationals, ages six and two years.

This morning, RGC agents encountered a group of 18 migrants near La Grulla. Amongst the group were two Guatemalan unaccompanied brothers, ages 6 & 2. Their shirts were scribbled with the names and phone numbers of their U.S. contact.https://t.co/zxki1OriLJ pic.twitter.com/xNYFKH3CyL — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez (@USBPChiefRGV) September 20, 2022

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station patrolling near La Grulla encountered a group of 18 migrants who had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. As the agents began segmenting the migrants, they discovered two small children — both brothers — who were not accompanied by any family members.

Officials report both children wore white t-shirts with their names and family contact information written in marker on the shirts. The agents processed the children and the other 16 migrants after clearing them medically, officials stated.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officials added the following:

RGV agents have encountered over 440,000 migrants this fiscal year, 71,000 are NUCs. NUC encounters bring additional challenges for agents in the field and processing centers. Many of the unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide names or phone numbers of family members. To locate a NUC’s next of kin, agents must rely on information written on articles of clothing or handwritten notes found among their property, adults within the group, and/or the consulate of their home country.

