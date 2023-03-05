VIDEO: Human Smugglers Abandon Two Small Children near Border in Texas

A video tweeted by a Texas Department of Public Safety official shows a Border Patrol agent processing two small children found abandoned by human smugglers near the Mexican border.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing a Border Patrol agent with two small children. Human smugglers reportedly abandoned the four-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy in an orange orchard.

This morning in the #RGV, @TxDPS assisted #USBP Agents who found two children (11 & 4) from Mexico left abandoned by a smuggler. The children were concealed within an orange orchard under a tree. They were reunited with their mother. #OperationLoneStar #txdps #borderpatrol pic.twitter.com/Ht6bRfSy6j — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) March 3, 2023

DPS troopers assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star assisted Border Patrol in finding the two missing children. The abandoned children were eventually reunited with their mother, Olivarez tweeted.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Texas DPS officials for additional information about the circumstances surrounding this rescue.

The abandonment of migrant children along the border by human smugglers is not an uncommon occurrence.

In September 2022, Border Patrol agents in this same area found two children, ages six and two, abandoned by their families along the Texas border with Mexico. The children were in a group of 18 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

The two brothers wore white t-shirts with the contact information for their families written on their backs.

Many of the more than 70,000 unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide their names or the phone numbers of family members, Border Patrol officials previously stated. “To locate an NUC’s next of kin, agents must rely on information written on articles of clothing or handwritten notes found among their property.”

