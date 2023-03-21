Migrant Apprehensions at Border Exceed 1 Million Before Mid-Year Mark

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than one million migrants so far this fiscal year who crossed the border between ports of entry, according to a border sector chief. This puts the migrant apprehensions over the one million mark before the midway point of the year which began on October 1, 2022.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted a migrant apprehension update and reported the number of migrant encounters nationwide exceeded one million during the morning hours of March 20. She said her sector accounted for more than 125,000 of those.

Overnight, #USBP hit 1M encounters!

Of that number, RGV accounts for a total of +125k migrants.

Agents intercepted:

– 13 Smuggling cases

– 6 Narcotic events

– +1,300 Apprehensions

– 3 Firearms seized

– 1 Sex offender

– 1 MS-13 Apprehended pic.twitter.com/SmACVPeqSI — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) March 20, 2023

The chief also reported weekend numbers showing the apprehension of 1,300 migrants including one sex offender and one MS-13 gang member. The RGV agents also seized three firearms during 13 smuggling interdictions.

A few days earlier, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted a nationality breakdown of migrants apprehended listing the top five of 147 nationalities apprehended by Border Patrol agents so far this year.

So far, in FY23, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 900,590 individuals from 147 countries. The top 5 nationalities Border Patrol Agents encountered are listed below. pic.twitter.com/GqawsZjee5 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) March 15, 2023

The top migrant nationalities include Mexico (225,476), Cuba (116,878), Nicaragua (94,197), Colombia (71,629), and Guatemala (68,204).

Chief Chavez reported that the RGV Sector leads the nation in the apprehension of Chinese nationals crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. So far this fiscal year, her agents apprehended nearly 1,700 Chinese nationals.

NEW: 90 additional Chinese national apprehensions on Thursday. Marking the most encountered since 2010 in a single day.

This brings the FYTD total to 1,667. pic.twitter.com/mALqoXOig3 — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) March 17, 2023

On March 17, she reported the apprehension of 90 Chinese nationals in a single day. She reported the apprehensions represent an increase of more than 920 percent over FY22 numbers.

“A 920% increase compared to FY22 creating a strain on our workforce due to the complexities of the language barrier & lengthens the processing,” the sector chief tweeted.

