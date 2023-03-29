Accused Killer, Child Rapist Believed Hiding near Border in Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Houston-area tattoo parlor employee in December is believed to be hiding in a Texas border community. The murder suspect was reportedly out of prison on parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at the time of the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for 49-year-old Miguel Angel Gomez who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man in Houston in December and believed to be hiding in Edinburg, near the Texas border with Mexico, according to a report by ValleyCentral NBC4.

The local NBC affiliate reports that Gomez was on parole at the time of the shooting following a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2009.

A Houston Police Department statement obtained by Breitbart Texas accuses Gomez of murdering a 35-year-old man during a shooting outside a business on the city’s northeast side.

Police say Gomez shot the man multiple times. Houston Fire Department teams arrived and declared the victim to be deceased at the scene. The shooting resulted from an altercation outside the business.

The alleged murder took place on December 8, 2022, at All Star Inkz, a tattoo parlor located in northeast Houston. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Joshua “Yoshi” Ruiz, an employee at the tattoo parlor, Mundo Now reported. Gomez is also reported to be an employee of the store.

A witness to the alleged murder told police investigators he saw Gomez approach Ruiz as he sat in his car outside the tattoo parlor, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas. The witness said Gomez handed Ruiz a phone and said someone wanted to talk to him. As Ruiz attempted to speak on the phone, the witness said Gomez pushed something into Ruiz’s side. He then heard a loud bang.

The first shot was followed by a second, the witness said. Ruiz then exited the vehicle after crawling over the center console. At that time Gomez came around the car and fired multiple rounds at the decedent, striking him several times, the complaint continues. The witness reported that he knew Gomez by sight and confirmed a photo of Gomez as being the shooter.

The alleged murder is not Gomez’s first encounter with law enforcement. He has a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm that followed an argument. He served several years in prison for the 1994 incident in southwest Texas, Mundo Now reported.

A Texas Sex Offender report obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Department of Public Safety revealed that a Texas court convicted Gomez in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a then 16-year-old girl. That incident also took place in Houston, according to court records.

The Marshals Service describes Gomez as having brown hair and eyes. He is listed as 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Court records indicate Gomez is a U.S. citizen.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miguel Angel Gomez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS,” Houston Police Department officials requested.

