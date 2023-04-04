Exclusive Video: 141 Migrants Trapped, Rescued from Rio Grande Border Island in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A large group of migrants found themselves stranded on an island in the Rio Grande when rising water levels and swift currents made their river crossing nearly impossible. Border Patrol agents eventually rescued the group of 141 migrants Sunday more than 20 miles south of Eagle Pass. A Texas rancher captured video of the group of migrants hidden by trees and thick Carrizo cane on the island before the Border Patrol arrived on the scene.

The video shows some of the migrants moving through the dense cane toward the water’s edge as the rest of the group waits near the center of the island. Border Patrol’s Search and Rescue agents (BORSTAR) arrived to rescue the trapped migrants.

According to a source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, most of the group consisted of Venezuelan, Colombian, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants. Seven Chinese nationals and one migrant from Sri Lanka were also apprehended on the island.

Border Patrol agents transported the group to a nearby holding facility where the migrants will be processed for removal or release, according to the source.

Routine water releases from the Amistad Dam in Del Rio result in unpredictable rises in water levels in the Rio Grande. During the increased water release period, the rising currents make crossing the river into the United States extremely dangerous.

In September, nine migrants drowned in one single migrant crossing event several miles north of Sunday’s incident, Breitbart Texas reported. The drownings occurred when a group of about 50 migrants attempted to ford the Rio Grande and surrender to authorities.

In March, Breitbart reported that more than 161,000 migrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol along the southwest border. Of that total, nearly 25,000 migrants were apprehended crossing the Rio Grande within the Del Rio Sector which includes Eagle Pass.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.