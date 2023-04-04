6,000 Known Migrant Border Crossers in One Texas Sector During Past Week

Agents in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector reported that more than 6,000 migrants were apprehended or known to have crossed the border illegally and got away. During the month of March, agents apprehended a total of about 24,000 migrants and reported nearly 11,000 got-aways.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video weekly recap featuring Acting Eagle Pass South Station Patrol Agent in Charge Russell Becker. During the report, Becker reported the agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended 3,850 migrants. This is down from nearly 5,300 migrants apprehended the week before.

Russell also reported that 2,242 migrants were known to have crossed the border between ports of entry without being apprehended. This is down from just over 3,000 one week earlier.

Migrant apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector apprehended approximately 24,000 migrants in March, according to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. While this is an increase from the 22,543 apprehended in February, it represents a significant decrease from the 41,631 apprehended in March 2022.

During Fiscal Year 2023, which began on October 1, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 218,000 migrants, the report states. This compares to 195,299 apprehended during the same period one year ago.

In addition to the apprehensions, another nearly 82,300 migrants got away without being apprehended, another unofficial Border Patrol report states. This is down from the 89,200 reported during the same period last year.

The Del Rio Sector has been one of the busiest sectors in the United States following the surge of Haitian migrants held in a makeshift camp under the international bridge in September 2021. On Monday, Republican presidential primary hopeful Nikki Haley visited the sector border towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass, Breitbart Texas reported. Haley told Breitbart Texas that to Biden administration’s policies of releasing migrants apprehended at the border contribute to the record number of migrant apprehensions across the southwest border. The former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor said she favors “catch and deport” over the current “catch and release” policies.