VIDEO: Texas Military, Troopers Turn Back Wave of Migrants Border River Crossing

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — Texas National Guardsmen and Department of Public Safety troopers set up barbed wire along the northern bank of the Rio Grande creating a barrier to physically keep migrants from climbing out of the Rio Grande. Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Border Force earlier this week to help stop or deter migrant crossings as part of Operation Lone Star.

Breitbart Texas traveled to the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, where hundreds of migrants have been trying to get across the Rio Grande. At various times, migrants took to the water and waded across the river but some were forced to turn back after Texas authorities blocked dirt paths leading north from the river.

In some cases, the migrants turned back and moved several yards downstream trying to find another location to climb out of the river and surrendered to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Two hundred yards downstream from the first attempt some of the migrants tried to make their way through a second location but again were unable to climb up.

On the Mexican side of the river, agents from Mexico’s National Migration Institute shouted at the migrants and used a bullhorn to tell the migrants to stop. The immigration officials threatened to deport the migrants. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

