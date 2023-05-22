Migrant Apprehensions at Border Continue to Drop Post-Title 42

The apprehension of migrants crossing the borders between ports of entry continues to decline following the end of Title 42 on May 11. During the past three days, agents apprehended approximately 2,900 per day. This is down from a daily apprehension in excess of 9,000 per day in the final days of Title 42.

Despite warnings from the Department of Homeland Security that migrant apprehensions could climb to as many as 18,000 per day following the end of Title 42, the number of actual apprehensions actually fell dramatically. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted on Monday that agents apprehended only 8,750 during the previous three-day period.

On May 10, the apprehension of migrants who crossed between ports of entry peaked at more than 10,600, Breitbart Texas reported. By May 21, the number of apprehensions fell to 2,898 (down 73 percent), according to a law enforcement source.

For the past several days, the Del Rio Sector regained the number one position in terms of Migrant apprehensions, Breitbart reported on Sunday. That remained consistent with the migrants apprehended on Sunday as Del Rio agents apprehended 1,069 migrants. This represents nearly 38 percent of all migrant apprehensions on that May 21. Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 5,007 migrants during the past five days, the law enforcement source stated.

Over the weekend, Del Rio agents found two abandoned children in the custody of a group of migrants who had just crossed from Mexico into Texas. The migrants told the agents they found one young girl and a female infant abandoned on a road in Mexico and brought them across the Rio Grande to Texas.

Eagle Pass agents encountered two children who were previously found by a group of migrants in Mexico abandoned on the side of the road. Thankfully, the children were unharmed during their journey, and they were brought to safety by our amazing Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/EE22Pu9KHr — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 21, 2023

In addition to the 8,750 migrants apprehended during the past three days, Chief Ortiz reported an additional 3,441 migrants were classified as got-aways. These are migrants who are estimated to have crossed the border and not been apprehended. These got-aways represent more than 28 percent of the 12,195 known border crossers.

