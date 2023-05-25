Border Patrol Drone Aids in Rescue of Migrant with Broken Leg in Arizona

Douglas Station Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant with a compound leg fracture. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents utilized a drone to locate an injured migrant in a desert region near the Arizona border with Mexico. The agents located the man and carried him out for medical assistance.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a migrant rescue. The migrant suffered a compound fracture of his leg while illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

The Douglas Station agents launched a drone to assist in locating a migrant reported to be injured. The drone operators quickly located the migrant’s location.

Border Patrol agents and EMS crews carried the 47-year-old Mexican male out of the desert to an awaiting air ambuance.

The aircrew flew the migrant to a Tucson-area hospital, Modlin stated.

Chief Modlin also tweeted a 72-hour report revealing the apprehension of 1,710 migrants. The agents also arrested 18 criminal migrants and interdicted seven human smuggling attempts.

In one of those cases, Casa Grande Station agents arrested a Mexican national with a visa and three migrants being smuggled in the truck.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of four more migrants locked inside a closed truck bed.

