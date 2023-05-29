Texas Senate Prepares for Trial in Impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced the appointment of a committee to recommend the rules and procedures for the Court of Impeachment involving Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Associated Press reports the trial will begin no later than August 28.

“Today, the Texas Senate received Articles of Impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton,” Governor Patrick said in a written statement on Monday evening. “The Senate will follow its constitutional duty and I appointed a committee to develop proposed rules and procedures for the matter.”

The Texas Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Paxton to begin “not later than August 28.”

Patrick appointed the following senators (five Republicans and two Democrats) to recommend the rules and procedures for the Court of Impeachment:

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, Chair

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, Vice Chair

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe

Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston

Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford

Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas

“When the rules are drafted, a date will be set for when the Senate will resolve into a court of impeachment to consider the articles,” Patrick explained.

Patrick will preside over the trial and the 31 senators will act as jurors. According to the Texas Constitution, all 31 senators, including Paxton’s wife, Senator Angela Paxton, are required to be present for the trial.

A guilty vote by two-thirds of the senators present is required for Paxton to be permanently removed as attorney general. If all 31 senators vote in the matter, nine Republicans would need to vote guilty along with the 12 Democrats for Paxton to be found guilty. Paxton is currently suspended from his role pending the outcome of the trial.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Texas House of Representatives appointed 12 managers to present the 20 articles of impeachment to the Senate and present evidence under the rules established by the Senate, Breitbart Texas reported. The 12 managers then delivered the articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Paxton’s office presented senators with a thick packet of his defense. Republican senators reportedly refused to open the packet because they want the trial to be impartial and to see the evidence presented before making a decision on the impeachment.

Ann Johnson, vice chair of the impeachment managers committee reacted to the news, telling reporters, “We expect, as this committee has thoughtfully engaged in the process, with the highest level of integrity, that the individuals on the other side would realize dropping a binder on your potential jurors could be considered tampering or attempting to interfere with a lawful process.”

The 20 articles of impeachment (attached below) include allegations that include the misapplication of public resources, bribery, and obstruction of justice, Breitbart Texas reported.

