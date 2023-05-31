U.S. Citizen Kidnapped in Mexico Worked at Call Center Used for Criminal Activities, Say Mexican Cops

Mexico’s top security official revealed that a mass kidnapping in the state of Jalisco is possibly tied to criminal activities carried out at a call center. One of the now seven victims that are reported missing is a U.S. citizen from Arizona.

During a morning news conference Rosa Icela Rodriguez, Mexico’s Public Security Secretary, who is the top federal police officer in the country, spoke about the disappearance of various individuals in the state of Jalisco who all worked at a local call center.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the incident began in late May, when a group of gunmen kidnapped multiple individuals on their way to work in the Guadalajara metropolitan area in the state of Jalisco. Initially, authorities had confirmed five victims. Since that time, the case has grown to seven individuals that have gone missing since May 20. According to Rodriguez, the ongoing investigation revealed that the call center was being used for extortion and real state fraud.

One of the victims in the case, Carlos David Valladolid Hernandez, was born in Arizona but recently moved to Jalisco with his family. His sister, Itzel Abigail Valladolid Hernández, who is a Mexican national has also been reported as missing.

Jalisco’s Governor Enrique Alfaro claimed that state authorities and their federal counterparts have been working on the case. He added that the call center was being used for criminal purposes.

Todos los elementos de los que disponemos hasta ahora indican que no se trataba de un call center, sino de un centro de operaciones de otra naturaleza. — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) May 29, 2023

Authorities have not revealed which criminal organization is behind the kidnappings. The state of Jalisco continues to experience a high level of violence tied primarily to Cartel Jalisco New Generation and its constant turf wars with other organizations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.