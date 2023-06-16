PHOTOS: 3 Dead, Dozens Injured in Wake of Devastating Texas Panhandle Tornado

At least three people are dead and dozens more injured in what is described as a “devastating” tornado in the far northeast Texas Panhandle town of Perryton. Rescue efforts continued through the night after the tornado ripped through the town shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Multiple first-responder agencies and neighbors from Texas and Oklahoma swarmed into the small community located just south of the Oklahoma panhandle border with Texas, according to News Channel 10 CBS Amarillo. The town of about 8,000 people is located about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, Texas.

“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a written statement. “I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

“We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event,” Abbott added. “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas.”

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told reporters that at least three people are confirmed dead and 56 others were injured. At least two people remain missing after the tornado passed through the area.

Please pray for Perryton tonight! A tornado hurt many and destroyed much of the town! pic.twitter.com/n900qZPUbs — Ken King (@KingForTexas) June 16, 2023

The Amarillo Fire Department officials dispatched multiple vehicles including an “AMBUS” ambulance to assist the small Texas Panhandle community.

Perryton Fire officials reported their department took a “direct hit” from the storm, ABC7 Amarillo reported. “Our trucks and ambulances are driveable! We have a lot of work in the days ahead to heal our community!” officials stated. “Keep praying for Perryton. We were hit hard!”

Chief Dutcher told reporters that the injuries ranged from minor to severe, the local ABC affiliate reported. Some had to be transferred to regional trauma centers after the local hospital lost power. Ochiltree General Hospital officials reported they treated between 50 and 100 people with tornado-related injuries.

It appears most of the casualties occurred in a mobile home park where at least 30 trailers were damaged.