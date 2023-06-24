Ten Migrant Children Found Abandoned in 115-Degree Heat near Border in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found ten unaccompanied migrant children left on the bank of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. Temperatures in the area were exceeding 115 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing troopers assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission bringing a group of unaccompanied migrant children out of the brush near the Rio Grande. Olivarez said human smugglers left the children at the edge of the river that separates Texas and Mexico in heat exceeding 115 degrees.

The @TxDPS Brush Team recovered 10 unaccompanied children from Honduras left by a smuggler at the edge of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass #ShelbyPark. With temperatures exceeding 115°, smugglers continue to place children in dangerous conditions. #OperationLoneStar Great work… pic.twitter.com/1euOJrLkRK — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 22, 2023

Troopers held the children in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park for the arrival of Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents.

Just last week, DPS troopers found three other unaccompanied migrant children in the same area, Breitbart Texas reported.

EAGLE PASS – @TxDPS Troopers recovered 3 unaccompanied children from Honduras, ages 13, 11, 6, who were left near the Rio Grande River. In a separate event, Troopers arrested two males for criminal trespass from Uzbekistan who crossed illegally from Mexico. Both men will be… pic.twitter.com/QMy2yNEcKy — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 20, 2023

Olivarez tweeted photos of three migrant children found abandoned by human smugglers near the Rio Grande that separates Texas and Mexico. The troopers, working the border region near Eagle Pass under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, identified the children as Honduran nationals — a 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 13, 11, and six.

The troopers saw the children after they crossed the border into Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday, June 18, Olivarez told Breitbart Texas. The agents helped the three children around the razor wire barriers and turned them over to Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2022, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found nearly 10,000 unaccompanied migrant children, according to an official CBP report. This represents an increase of 38.3 percent over the approximately 7,000 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended during the same period in FY22.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.