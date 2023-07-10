Migrant Death Toll at Border Climbs to 23 in Two Weeks

The death toll of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. during the past two weeks climbed over the weekend to 23. The news came in a tweet on Monday from the new chief of the Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens tweeted a report on Monday revealing that agents recovered the bodies or remains of ten migrants over the weekend. This brings the total number of deceased migrants over the past two weeks to at least 23.

In addition to the ten deaths reported over the weekend, agents rescued 45 individuals, Owens stated.

“Make no doubt about it,” Owens said, “summer is here, and the hottest days are yet upon us. Don’t put your life in the hands of a smuggler.”

On Thursday, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that 13 migrants had been found dead but Border Patrol agents between June 15 and July 1. Clark cited a tweet from Chief Owens indicating the recoveries of 13 bodies and the rescues of 226 migrants in the previous week.

USBP continues to see dehydration as the leading cause of the rescues & the deaths we encounter. Extreme temperatures are a serious concern, especially during summer months. Last week alone, our men & women made 226 heat-related rescues & unfortunately recovered 13 dead migrants. pic.twitter.com/hcMUemXvur — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) July 6, 2023

Included in the rescues from last week was a little migrant girl found abandoned along the Rio Grande in the Del Rio Sector, Breitbart Texas reported. Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal reported the child became dangerously dehydrated after exposure to the harsh Texas summer heat. Agents provided medical assistance for dehydration after “prolonged exposure” to the heat.