Migrant Child Rescued from Dangerous Texas Heat near Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant child from dangerous heat conditions in South Texas. The agents encountered the dehydrated child along the Rio Grande.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal tweeted a photo of a Border Patrol agent carrying a small migrant child away from the Rio Grande late last week.

Despite warnings about the heat, Del Rio Sector agents continue to rescue migrants from dangerous conditions. Thanks to our agents, this child was able to receive medical care for dehydration he experienced due to the prolonged exposure in the Texas summer heat. #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/VDF801PDLx — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) July 8, 2023

Bernal reported the child became dangerously dehydrated after exposure to the harsh Texas summer heat. Agents provided medical assistance for dehydration after “prolonged exposure” to the heat.

A few days earlier, Texas DPS troopers found two young migrant children abandoned along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas. The children were told to cross the dangerous waters of the border river that separates Texas and Mexico by themselves.

This morning, @TxDPS Troopers located two children from Guatemala, ages 8 & 11, left abandoned at the edge of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass #ShelbyPark. The children told Troopers a female adult left them at the edge of the river in Mexico & told them to cross the river.… pic.twitter.com/aXYBa5poyB — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 3, 2023

Border Patrol agents rescued more than 24,000 migrants during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. Since Biden took office in January 2021, rescues of migrants found in life-threatening conditions climbed from 12,883 in FY21 to 22,705 in FY22. This year’s total already surpassed the two prior record-setting years.

Not all migrants are fortunate enough to receive life-saving assistance in time. Last week, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies or remains of 13 deceased migrants in just one week.

“The heat wave still impacting the border region was into its fourth straight week as June came to a close,” Clark reported. “In Mexico, temperatures in the border states have also shattered existing records during one of the most severe heatwaves the country has experienced.”

So far this fiscal year, migrant deaths reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection exceeded 800.