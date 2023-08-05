Mexican President Calls Texas Governor ‘Inhumane, Immoral’ Over Border Buoys

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lashed out once more against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling him inhumane and immoral for placing buoys and fencing on his state’s border. The Mexican politician blamed the buoys for the death of two migrants whose bodies were found by the barriers.

At the end of his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador (AMLO) responded to questions by journalists who asked about the buoys and a response from Texas officials that Mexico should do more to stop illegal immigration.

“You can’t debate with those who don’t have a knowledge of the human condition,” AMLO said. “They don’t know the why of the migration or if they do know, they don’t care. They act in an inhumane way and immoral.”

The comments come just days after Mexican authorities released information that two migrants died on the waters of the Rio Grande and their bodies had been caught on a series of buoys placed by the Texas government in July. As Breitbart Texas reported, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had those buoys placed to slow down or redirect illegal immigration and would-be asylum seekers trying to cross the border.

Lopez Obrador has criticized Abbott repeatedly this week claiming that his stance on a secure border is purely for political reasons that will backfire come election day. The Mexican politician has called for Hispanics in Texas to vote against Abbott, Breitbart Texas reported.

“But in their churches, they (Republicans) will be questioned,” Lopez Obrador said. “Their evangelical pastors, their catholic priests, their religious brothers will question them because they are not only acting as bad governors and bad citizens but as bad Christians.”

