Mexican President Mocks Texas Governor Over DOJ’s Border-Barrier Lawsuit

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador mocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week over the recent lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state seeking the removal of various border barriers including buoys and fencing.

During his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador talked about the recent lawsuit filed by the DOJ against Texas seeking the removal of various border barriers. As Breitbart Texas reported, Abbott ordered the placement of buoys and various other barriers claiming that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was not doing anything to stop illegal immigration or drug trafficking.

“We celebrate that Biden is presenting this complaint because it is not his (Abbott’s) to meddle in international affairs,” Lopez Obrador said. “It is the faculty of the federal executive. States are not supposed to have any type of accords with foreign nations. But we have to look at it for what it is, it’s a publicity stunt.”

In his conference, Lopez Obrador said that people from Texas and Mexico are supposed to be united, and the fencing promotes division instead of fostering unity.

“He (Abbott) is doing everything for votes,” Lopez Obrador said. “I think it’s going to be counterproductive for him. I don’t think people are going to vote for him. They are NOT going to vote for him.”

Lopez Obrador said that Texas has a large population of Hispanic descent and a large population of migrants from Latin American countries who will vote against Abbott.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Lopez Obrador has called for Hispanics to oppose Republican politicians such as Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over their stances on immigration and border security. The Mexican politician has even called for Hispanics in the US to vote against those politicians.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“L.P. Contreras” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.