Texas Land Commissioner: Biden Using ‘Conservation’ to Cover Weak Border Policies

The Texas General Land Office commissioner accused the Biden administration of politicizing the Endangered Species Act. She asserted that Biden is using freshwater mussels as political cover for weak border security policies.
Texas Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham, threatened to take the Biden administration to court over a “proposed boondoggle” that politicized the Endangered Species Act in an attempt to block the state’s efforts to secure the border with Mexico.
The Biden Administration is using “conservation” as a cover to weaken border security and is attempting to seize energy rich state land. Not on my watch!
The General Land Office is prepared to take this administration to court if they try and implement these unlawful proposals. https://t.co/iqJlyuNObP
“The Biden Administration is using ‘conservation’ as a cover to weaken border security and is attempting to seize energy rich state land,” the commissioner posted on Twitter “Not on my watch!”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced late in July, its intention to list two species of freshwater mussels on the Endangered Species Act. The action came days after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas over the deployment of floating border buoys.
“Unfortunately, the Biden administration is turning the Endangered Species Act into a political tool to push an agenda rather than ensuring true conservation efforts are implemented,” Dr. Buckingham said Friday in a written statement.
The security of our border is imperative to the security of our country. Texas leads America and America leads the world.
As your Land Commissioner, you have my promise that the @TXGLO will use all available resources to gain complete operational control of our border. pic.twitter.com/aUV5mFcsqv
