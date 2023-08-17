EXCLUSIVE: 50K Migrants Apprehended in Texas Based Border Sector in 15 Days

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based sectors apprehended nearly 50,000 migrants during the first 15 days of August. This is despite the blistering temperatures endangering the lives of migrants attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry illegally.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended approximately 49,500 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry between August 1 and August 15, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained from a law enforcement source.

During the 15-day period, the Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended more migrants than any other Border Patrol sector. Agents took nearly 23,700 migrants into custody so far this month. The Tucson Sector fell to second with the apprehension of nearly 22,250 migrants.

This was followed by more than 13,000 in the Del Rio Sector and nearly 12,000 in the El Paso Sector. The Laredo and Big Bend Sectors rounded out the Texas-based sectors with approximately 1,400 and 280, respectively.

Agents in the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 83,000 migrants during this period. The official report from U.S. Customs and Border Protections is expected to be released any day. Unofficial numbers indicate a major spike following the sharp drop in June apprehensions.