WATCH: Horseback Border Agents Chase Down Alleged Human Smuggler After Texas DPS Pursuit

U.S. Border Patrol Mounted Patrol agents chased down a suspected human smuggler following a dangerous police pursuit near the Texas border with Mexico. A Texas DPS trooper engaged in a vehicle pursuit after observing a suspected migrant in the pickup truck bed.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, posted on X (formerly Twitter), a video showing a trooper in pursuit of a suspected human smuggler in Maverick County on September 3. The trooper began the pursuit after observing what he believed to be a migrant hiding in the truck bed.

The pursuit ran through multiple neighborhoods near Highway 277 before the driver crashed through a rancher’s fence.

As the driver bailed out of the truck, a horseback mounted Border Patrol agent can be seen racing by to apprehend the fleeing human smuggling suspect.

DPS identified the alleged human smuggler as Francisco Carcamo Reyes — a resident of San Antonio. He now faces state charges related to evading, criminal mischief, and human smuggling.

Two migrants were found during the incident and were turned over to Border Patrol agents for processing.

The troopers are assigned to the Texas border region under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.