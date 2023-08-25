VIDEO: Alleged Human Smuggler with Five Migrants Flees from Texas Troopers near Border

An alleged human smuggler from Houston led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase while transporting five migrants. The driver and migrants reportedly fled on foot at the end of the pursuit.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez reported that a man from Houston failed to yield to troopers during an attempted traffic stop on August 19 in Kinney County. The driver reportedly led police on a high-speed pursuit in the dark of night.

The video shows the driver slowing and pulling into the oncoming lane of traffic before jumping out of the still-moving sedan. The vehicle then swerves back across the roadway and the driver attempts to flee on foot.

The man stumbles before reaching a fence and is placed under arrest by a pursuing trooper assigned to the border region under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

During questioning, the driver, identified later as Dashon Ahmad Hamilton, said he was from the east side of Houston.

Police found five migrants, three women and two men, in the sedan after it came to a stop. No one appears to have been injured in the incident.

Troopers turned the five migrants over to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents. Law enforcement authorities did not release their nationality.

Troopers arrested Hamilton, who now faces charges of evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show Hamilton has an extensive criminal history, including charges of aggravated robbery in Texas and Louisiana. He was also previously arrested on a charge of a felon possessing a firearm and for evading arrest.