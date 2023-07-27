Teenage Driver Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit, Alleged Smuggling of Migrants near Border in Texas

End of DPS Pursuit in Webb County (Texas Department of Public Safety Video Screenshot)
Texas Department of Public Safety Video Screenshot
Bob Price

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a young teenage driver following a high-speed pursuit in a Texas border county. The driver now faces charges of human smuggling and evading.

DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing a high-speed pursuit near the border in Webb County. DPS troopers and Ohio State Police officers deployed to the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star engaged the 14-year-old driver on U.S. Highway 83.

The driver failed to yield and led police on a dangerous pursuit. Early on, the driver stopped and let migrants jump out of the vehicle. As the pursuit continued, a Texas DPS helicopter aircrew joined to provide overwatch.

Four migrants bail out of smuggler's vehicle during a police pursuit in Webb County, Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety Video Screenshot)

The driver eventually pulled into a residential neighborhood. The law enforcement team eventually cornered the vehicle bringing the pursuit to a successful and safe conclusion.

Police arrested the driver and four migrants. The migrants, three men, and one woman, were turned over to Border Patrol agents.

Troopers arrest four migrants who bailed out of a suspected human smuggler's vehicle during a pursuit in Webb County. (Texas Department of Public Safety Video Screenshot)

The teenager now faces multiple state charges related to human smuggling and evading police.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

