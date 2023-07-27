Teenage Driver Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit, Alleged Smuggling of Migrants near Border in Texas

Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a young teenage driver following a high-speed pursuit in a Texas border county. The driver now faces charges of human smuggling and evading.
DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted a video showing a high-speed pursuit near the border in Webb County. DPS troopers and Ohio State Police officers deployed to the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star engaged the 14-year-old driver on U.S. Highway 83.
A 14-year-old led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on US 83 in Webb County. The driver allowed multiple illegal immigrants to bail out from the vehicle. W/ assistance from DPS Aircraft & #Ohio State Police, the driver was arrested for human smuggling & 4 illegal immigrants… pic.twitter.com/2TgWpRifdl
— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 26, 2023
The driver failed to yield and led police on a dangerous pursuit. Early on, the driver stopped and let migrants jump out of the vehicle. As the pursuit continued, a Texas DPS helicopter aircrew joined to provide overwatch.
The driver eventually pulled into a residential neighborhood. The law enforcement team eventually cornered the vehicle bringing the pursuit to a successful and safe conclusion.
Police arrested the driver and four migrants. The migrants, three men, and one woman, were turned over to Border Patrol agents.
The teenager now faces multiple state charges related to human smuggling and evading police.
