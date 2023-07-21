WATCH: Texas Trooper Busts Alleged Migrant Smuggler During Traffic Stop near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a migrant near Eagle Pass for allegedly smuggling a group of migrants to Houston. The group included two children being smuggled to San Antonio.

A DPS trooper assigned to Operation Lone Star stopped a black GMC pickup truck near on a traffic violation on July 17 near the border town of Eagle Pass. During the interview, the trooper identified the driver as a Mexican national later determined to be in the U.S. illegally, according to DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez.

While questioning the driver and the vehicle’s occupants, it became clear that the driver did not know the passengers and the passengers did not know the driver. The driver admitted he received a text message from Mexico to pick up the people at a gas station. The driver, who lives in Houston, said he was taking the group to a subdivision in San Antonio. He said he was not being paid to transport the migrants.

The driver had seven migrants, including two children, stuffed in the truck’s cab.

The trooper turned the seven migrants over to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents. The driver now faces state charges for smuggling of persons.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.