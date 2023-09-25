VIDEO: Mexican President Claims Conservative Media Won’t Talk About ‘Republican Bob Menendez’

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tried to slam conservative media, claiming they will not report on the corruption investigation of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. The Mexican president mistakenly claimed that conservative news outlets would provide cover for Menendez because he was a “Republican… from Texas.”

The statements came during his Monday news conference where the Mexican politician briefly discussed the case.

Government of Mexico

“These news outlets from the right, conservatives, are not going to say that they found gold bars,” Lopez Obrador said. “The Republican Senator Bob Menendez from Texas, he has always been against us. They are not going to say that. That is not a story.”

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, made international headlines after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced three criminal charges against him alleging, he took several bribes including gold bars in exchange for political favors. During the weekend, several politicians from both sides of the aisle have called for Menendez to resign, Breitbart News reported.

Despite being a Democrat, Menendez has been harshly critical of Lopez Obrador and his reluctance to fight drug cartels under his policy of “hugs not bullets”. As Breitbart News has reported, Menendez claimed that there are cities in Mexico where drug cartels and not the government have ultimate control.

