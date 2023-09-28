Elon Musk Visits Texas Border Crisis Hotspot with Rep. Gonzales

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Elon Musk dropped into the most visible hotspot of the Texas border crisis on Thursday afternoon. Musk visited the migrant detention area under the international bridge with a contingent of Texas sheriffs and U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX).
At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023
Gonzales told Breitbart earlier in the day on Thursday that he might be involved in a visit by Musk to the Texas border in Eagle Pass. Musk also hinted at the visit on Tuesday in a post on X.
I spoke with Rep Tony Gonzales tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue.
They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!
Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023
On the question of what update he could provide regarding the potential border visit by Elon Musk, Gonzales laughingly told Breitbart Texas “Can’t say anything, stay tuned!”
Eagle Pass https://t.co/hb462Hymko
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Rep. Gonzales Blasts Biden Admin on Closing Commercial Border Bridge
- Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Created Blockades, Started Shootouts in Border State
- Texas Guardsmen Disciplined for Cutting Razor Wire on Border to Save Lives, Says Source
- James Woods Blasts the Joe Biden ‘Border Tsunami Nightmare’
- Border Patrol Chief Makes Surprise Visit to Texas Migrant Crisis Hotspot
Breitbart did just that, and at about 5:30 on Thursday evening, Musk arrived and began his visit. It appeared several Texas sheriffs were invited to meet with Musk and Gonzales, who gathered under the international bridge where Border Patrol agents hold record numbers of migrants who cross and are awaiting transportation.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.