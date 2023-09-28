Elon Musk Visits Texas Border Crisis Hotspot with Rep. Gonzales

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Elon Musk dropped into the most visible hotspot of the Texas border crisis on Thursday afternoon. Musk visited the migrant detention area under the international bridge with a contingent of Texas sheriffs and U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

Gonzales told Breitbart earlier in the day on Thursday that he might be involved in a visit by Musk to the Texas border in Eagle Pass. Musk also hinted at the visit on Tuesday in a post on X.

On the question of what update he could provide regarding the potential border visit by Elon Musk, Gonzales laughingly told Breitbart Texas “Can’t say anything, stay tuned!”

RELATED ARTICLES:

Breitbart did just that, and at about 5:30 on Thursday evening, Musk arrived and began his visit. It appeared several Texas sheriffs were invited to meet with Musk and Gonzales, who gathered under the international bridge where Border Patrol agents hold record numbers of migrants who cross and are awaiting transportation.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.