WATCH: Texas Forces Powerless to Stop Migrants Desperate to Breach Razor-Wire Border Barrier

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Migrants tired of standing in the waters of the Rio Grande forced their way through rolls of concertina wire to surrender to the Border Patrol. A group of 80 migrants used discarded clothing, garbage, and backpacks to shield themselves from the sharp edges of the wire and successfully defeat the barrier on Thursday. Despite the best efforts laid out by the State of Texas to thwart migrant entries, the migrants successfully entered the U.S.

Breitbart Texas observed the activity as the desperate migrants rushed the wire and entered the United States in the heart of Eagle Pass. The video shows the first migrant exploring the barrier and beginning to lay discarded blankets and other debris to avoid being cut. Migrants in the group supplied additional blankets, clothing, and discarded backpacks to assist in the effort to defeat the wire barrier.

As the crowd of migrants watched, the group leader successfully gained entry. The first migrant met no resistance from any law enforcement authorities posted nearby. The video shows Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers approaching the area of the breach in marked vehicles with sirens and emergency lights on. However, they did not stop to prevent the entry of the migrants or to take any other action. The two vehicles quickly left the scene.

Texas National Guard soldiers were posted nearby but did not take action to repel the group of migrants. Border Patrol agents at a nearby staging site where hundreds of migrants who crossed into the United States during the morning were also absent as the scene unfolded.

In short order, the migrants breached the barrier and self-guide themselves to surrender to the Border Patrol posted under the Camino Real International Bridge. Shortly afterward, Texas Army National Guard soldiers posted nearby removed the debris from the wire.

Earlier in the day, as reported by Breitbart Texas, two Texas National Guard soldiers and two of their supervisors assigned to Operation Lone Star were removed from the state’s mission after cutting razor wire along the bank of the Rio Grande. The soldiers reportedly cut the wire in the same area to give access to migrants with small children who had been standing in the hot sun for hours.

Texas Military Department officials responded to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas on the matter saying, “Two soldiers and their supervisors were immediately removed from the mission today for not following instructions to only cut wire in the case of an immediate medical situation to render aid,” the official stated.

In recent days, thousands of mostly Venezuelans have entered the small border town of Eagle Pass after arriving at the border region on freight trains in Mexico. In eight days, more than 16,000 migrants have crossed the Rio Grande, outpacing the rate of illegal entries during the Haitian migrant crisis in nearby Del Rio, Texas, in 2021.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.