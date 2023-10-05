Migrant Apprehensions in One Canadian Border Sector Surpass Prior 11 Years

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 6,800 migrants during the recently ended Fiscal Year 23. This is more than the total apprehensions during the past 11 years, according to the sector chief.
Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his agents apprehended more than 6,700 migrants in less than a year. Unofficial numbers reviewed by Breitbart Texas indicated that the number rose to more than 6,800 by September 30. Garcia stated this is more apprehensions than during the past 11 years combined.
During September, Swanton Sector agents took approximately 860 migrnts into custody. This compared to 236 during the same month in 2022, according to the Nationwide Encounters Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The official report shows the apprehension of 5,970 migrants during the first 11 months of the fiscal year. Of those, 2,937 (49 percent) were Mexican nationals who crossed the Canadian border into northeast New York, Vermont, or New Hampshire.
Approximately 2,600 of the Mexican nationals apprehended were classified as single adults. The agents also apprehended 316 family units and three unaccompanied minors.
