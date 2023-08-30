Border Patrol Agent Assaulted by Three Mexican Migrants Crossing from Canada into New York

Border Patrol officials stated that three Mexican nationals assaulted a Swanton Sector agent after the group illegally crossed the border from Canada on August 20. All three face charges of assault on a federal agent.

On Wednesday, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted on X, formerly Twitter, a report that three Mexican migrants assaulted one of his agents on August 20. The migrants illegally crossed the Canadan border near Churubusco, New York.

Agents arrested two of the subjects on the scene. New York State Police troopers arrested the third suspect a short time later, Garcia reported.

The three Mexican migrants now face federal charges related to the alleged assault of a federal agent.

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials for additional information on the assault, but an immediate response was unavailable.

The Swanton Sector experienced an explosion in the rate of increase of illegal migrant border crossings in FY2023, Breitbart Texas reported. So far this fiscal year, agents apprehended more migrants crossing the Canadian border into northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire than in the prior nine years combined.

RELATED ARTICLES:

By the first week of August, Chief Garcia reported his agents apprehended more than 5,400 migrants since October 1, 2022.

A CBP report shows nearly half of the migrants apprehended crossing from Canada into the Swanton Sector which covers Vermont, New Hampshire, and the eastern New York border are reported to be Mexican nationals.

A large percentage of migrants in this sector also attempt to avoid apprehension.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.