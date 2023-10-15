BORDER TOWN USA: Twice Deported Honduran Migrant Charged in Two Tennessee Murders

BORDER TOWN, USA — A Honduran migrant illegally present in the United States has been arrested by the Nashville Metro Police Department for the second time in one week in connection with two separate Nashville murders. Police announced the arrest on Tuesday of Kevin Castro-Garcia, who is suspected of murdering of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. On Friday, CASTRO-Garcia was charged with a second homicide involving the murder of Brandon Rivas-Noriega, reported missing earlier this month.

According to Nashville Metro Police Department officials, CASTRO-Garcia is illegally in the United States and has been twice deported by ICE, according to a news report by WZTV in Nashville. The latest arrest involves the discovery of decomposing remains by police in the trunk of a 2015 Ford Focus parked behind an abandoned trailer home on Rural Hill Road in Antioch, Tennessee.

According to authorities, the remains were identified as those of 26-year-old Brandon Rivas-Noriega, who was last seen driving the vehicle on October 3. Family members reported Rivas missing after receiving messages from him stating he was in trouble and needed money.

Metro Police searched a residence on Fanning Drive that Rivas was known to frequent and discovered evidence leading them to a residence on Rural Hill Road. There, the body of Rivas was found in the trunk of the 2015 Ford Focus. An initial examination of the body revealed Rivas had been shot multiple times, and several tattoos had been cut from his body, officials stated. Police suspect Rivas was shot at the Fanning Drive residence and later driven to the residence on Rural Hill Road.

At the time of the latest arrest, Castro-Garcia was already facing a murder charge in connection to the discovery of the body of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez of Nashville. Metro Police say his badly burned body was discovered on September 27 in the trunk of a vehicle that had been set alight in a wooded area on Franklin Limestone Road. Police also believe Miranda-Martinez had been shot to death before being placed in the vehicle.

Court records reviewed by Breitbart Texas indicate Castro-Garcia also faces charges of mutilating a corpse. He is currently jailed on a $1.1 million bond.

Breitbart Texas has reached out to ICE regarding any immigration detainers placed on Castro-Garcia. Breitbart also requested a detailed immigration and deportation history. A response has not been received as of press time.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.