Texas Reports Record-Setting Energy Production as National Reserves Hit 40-Year Low

Texas energy producers set back-to-back records for energy production in August and September, according to a report from the Texas Oil & Gas Association. The records starkly contrast to the 40-year low level of national energy reserves.

In August, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOAG) reported a record-setting 5,7 million barrels of oil per day. In addition, energy producers in Texas added 34.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

That record only lasted one month as Texas energy producers reported the production of 5.9 million barrels per day of oil and 34.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in September.

“This data confirms the Texas oil and natural gas industry is a powerhouse of production, pipelines, processing and ports, all while continuing to make solid gains in environmental progress,” TXOGA President Todd Staples said in a written statement. “Investment in infrastructure by our industry is what enables this high level of performance, which further solidifies the Lone Star State’s position as the world’s energy leader.”

TXOGA Chief Economist Dean Foreman, Ph.D. added, “With the current geopolitical environment and the domestic crude oil reserves near 40-year lows, it’s imperative that the U.S. have smart energy policies to develop essential U.S. oil and natural gas resources. As the U.S. has reached a new crude oil production record (13.2 mb/d), it’s clear that Texas’ record high production has remained the primary driver of U.S. and increasingly global energy security.”

Texas crude oil production accounts for more than 43 percent of the enter U.S. oil market this year. Natural Gas production in the Lone Star State accounts for nearly 28 percent of the U.S. total, TXOAG officials report.

“At a time of global unrest, all Texans and Americans should take comfort in knowing the men and women in the oil and natural gas industry are working every day to achieve a new level of energy security,” Staples added.”