Two Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents sustained critical injuries when a driver of a white pickup truck crashed into an Arizona interior immigration checkpoint. The two agents were transported to a local hospital and then flown to a Phoenix hospital for more extensive treatment.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash that occurred on Saturday evening at the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Yuma and Welton, Arizona. Officials report that a 66-year-old man with three passengers sped through the checkpoint and crashed into two agents. Multiple injuries, including the two critical injuries to the agents, were reported, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

Police are describing the cause of the crash as a “wreckless driver.”

Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening. We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation. pic.twitter.com/aZltE9c0Sn — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 22, 2023

The National Border Patrol Council, the union for Border Patrol agents, asked for prayers for the two injured agents. ‘We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation,” union officials stated.

NewsNation journalist Ali Bradley posted a report on X stating that the driver injured a Border Patrol K-9 agent and another agent. The K-9 agent is reportedly in an ICU in critical, but stable, condition.The second injured agent is said to be in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

AZ: Two Border Patrol agents were seriously injured when a 66-year-old male driver with 3 passengers blew through the I-8 Telegraph pass check point in the Yuma Sector yesterday. The agency is currently awaiting toxicology to determine the official cause—There is no indication… pic.twitter.com/dDjRuleMGj — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 22, 2023

The K-9 working with the agent is reported to be “alive and well,” Bradley stated.

Chris Clem, retired chief patrol agent of the Yuma Sector told Bradley:

Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way daily,to keep us safe, even what appears to be routine duties can be dangerous, I wish our agents a speedy and healthy recovery.

Police are reportedly awaiting a toxicology report on the driver involved in the crash. It is not currently believed the crash is connected to drug or human smuggling.

In December, another Border Patrol agent was injured when a motorcycle driver crashed into a protective vehicle barrier at the immigration checkpoint located near Tombstone, Arizona, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

The agent was struck in the head and chest by the motorcycle that went airborne after the crash.

The Arizona Daily News reported the agent sustained injuries to his face and eye sockets. The agent also suffered brain damage from damage to his carotid artery. The agent continues in his recovery process.

Border Patrol officials and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have not yet released an official statement. Breitbart Texas reached out to the agency for additional information and an update on the agents’ condition.

