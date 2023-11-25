Migrant Surge Expands in Arizona Border Sector — 58K in 28 Days

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 58,000 in the past four weeks, according to unofficial reports posted on X. This is up from 55,224 encountered during October.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a series of reports on X showing the continuing increase in the number of migrant apprehensions in his sector. During the past seven days, Modlin reported the apprehension of 15,300 migrants.

In addition to the apprehensions, his agents seized 117 pounds of fentanyl and interdicted 14 human smuggling incidents. His agents also carried out 17 migrant rescues.

The apprehensions during the prior seven-day period are up by 1,000 migrants from the previous weekly report, where Modlin said his agents encountered 14,300. The agents seized 300 pounds of fentanyl and rescued 33 migrants during that period.

One week earlier, Modlin posted a report showing the apprehension of 14,100 migrants and the rescue of 32 migrants.

During the prior seven days, agents apprehended 14,200 migrants, bringing the 28-day total to 57,900 migrant apprehensions.

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the nation in migrant apprehensions. An official report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection detailed the apprehension of 55,224 migrants during the month of October. That number was already exceeded in November with nearly a week to go.

During FY23, which ended on September 30, Tucson sector agents apprehended 373,625 migrants. This is up by nearly 22,000 from the 251,984 migrant apprehensions during FY22.