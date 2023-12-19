Twice Deported Mexican Human Smuggler Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison

A federal court in New York sentenced a twice-deported Mexican national to 46 months in prison for human smuggling and illegal re-entry into the United States. The criminal alien previously served a sentence of six years in a Texas prison for aggravated cocaine smuggling.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence E. Kahn sentenced Ruben Altunar-Lopez, a/k/a “Hervin Lopez-Javier,” a 49-year-old Mexican national who was residing in Indiana, to 46 months in federal prison. The sentence followed Altunar-Lopez’s guilty plea earlier this year. The twice-deported illegal alien pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after removal following a felony conviction and transportation of aliens, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Altunar-Lopez admitted that in the early morning of February 19, 2023, he picked up four aliens in the area of Mooers, New York, in his pickup truck, knowing that they did not have authorization to be in the United States, DOJ officials stated. Prosecutors stated he was going to transport the migrants to other states, including Indiana.

In addition to his previous conviction in Texas for cocaine smuggling, the U.S. District Court for the State of Arizona also convicted the Mexican national for illegal re-entry after removal with felony convictions. He is still serving a term of supervised release.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted on X that Altunar-Lopez led agents on a high-speed pursuit during this smuggling incident that took place in February.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.