BORDER SHOWDOWN: Texas Defies Feds — ‘We Will Continue to Deploy Razor Wire’

Texas Defies 2nd Demand from Biden Administration to remove razor wire in Shelby Park. (Getty Images)
Getty Images
Bob Price

The Texas Military Department says it will continue to “hold the line in Shelby Park” in their efforts to “deter and prevent unlawful entry into the State of Texas.” Under Operation Lone Star orders from Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard’s actions continue despite a second demand letter from the Department of Homeland Security to release control of the park seized by the State earlier this month. Governor Abbott pledged to continue deploying razor wire along the Rio Grande border with Mexico.

“We remain resolute in our actions to secure our border, preserve the rule of law, and protect the sovereignty of our State,” TMD officials wrote in a post on X.

Shortly after DHS officials issued a second letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton demanding accesses to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, a defiant Governor Abbott posted, “We will continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration.”

Photos posted on X show Guardsmen with riot shields standing along installed razor wire to keep migrants from crossing and illegally entering Texas.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a Temporary Restraining Order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit effectively allowing U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut or remove razor wire installed by the Texas Military Department along the banks of the Rio Grande. Shortly after, Governor Abbott announced, “This is not over. Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages.”

CBS News’ Camilo Montoya-Galvez posted a video from Shelby Park on Tuesday showing Guardsmen continuing to construct additional fencing and razor wire.

