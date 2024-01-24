BORDER SHOWDOWN: Texas Defies Feds — ‘We Will Continue to Deploy Razor Wire’

The Texas Military Department says it will continue to “hold the line in Shelby Park” in their efforts to “deter and prevent unlawful entry into the State of Texas.” Under Operation Lone Star orders from Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard’s actions continue despite a second demand letter from the Department of Homeland Security to release control of the park seized by the State earlier this month. Governor Abbott pledged to continue deploying razor wire along the Rio Grande border with Mexico.

“We remain resolute in our actions to secure our border, preserve the rule of law, and protect the sovereignty of our State,” TMD officials wrote in a post on X.

Shortly after DHS officials issued a second letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton demanding accesses to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, a defiant Governor Abbott posted, “We will continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration.”

Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent against the illegal border crossings encouraged by Biden’s open border policies. We continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/PE8wiMYaYI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

Photos posted on X show Guardsmen with riot shields standing along installed razor wire to keep migrants from crossing and illegally entering Texas.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Texas National Guard Soldiers, along with Department of Public Safety, block illegal immigrants from crossing into the US from Mexico. pic.twitter.com/TcdbKmIBpj — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) January 23, 2024

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a Temporary Restraining Order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit effectively allowing U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut or remove razor wire installed by the Texas Military Department along the banks of the Rio Grande. Shortly after, Governor Abbott announced, “This is not over. Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages.”

CBS News’ Camilo Montoya-Galvez posted a video from Shelby Park on Tuesday showing Guardsmen continuing to construct additional fencing and razor wire.

Texas National Guard soldiers are setting up more razor wire here in Eagle Pass to repel illegal crossings. Yesterday, the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to remove this wire but Texas is still blocking Border Patrol from processing migrants in this area. pic.twitter.com/edptUKNobz — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) January 23, 2024

