WATCH: Video Shows Dramatic Rescue of Two Migrants Drowning in Texas Border River

A dramatic video published by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley shows agents rescuing two migrants who appear to be near drowning in the Rio Grande. These are two of the thousands of migrants rescued yearly by Border Patrol agents nationwide.

Chief Danley posted the video on X showing Del Rio Sector agents on an airboat in the Rio Grande. The video shows the agents moving quickly to aid two migrants in distress and in danger of drowning during an illegal border crossing.

The video shows a large number of migrants stretched out along a border crossing at an unknown location of the Rio Grande in the Del Rio Sector. The agents quickly identify a migrant who appears to be in trouble in a deep section of the river and move in to pull the migrant from the river.

Boats from the Texas Military Department also work the area and alert the agents to the migrants most in distress.

The agents grab the migrant and pull him to safety in the boat before moving on to the second rescue. As the agents move by the struggling migrant, they toss a life ring. After the toss misses the migrant, they circle back around to throw a lifeline to the migrant.

This tactic succeeds and the migrant is quickly pulled into the boat.

“Crossing the border illegally is dangerous,” Chief Danley posted. “Don’t do it!”

Due to the massive increase in migrant crossings under the Biden administration, migrant rescue numbers also spiked. Agents rescued 5,071 migrants during FY2020, the last full year of President Donald Trump’s administration. That number climbed each year under the Biden administration to 37,323 in FY23. During the first quarter of FY24, agents rescued more than 1,600 migrants.