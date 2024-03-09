A helicopter on a mission over the southern border near Rio Grande City, Texas, crashed on Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent.

A fourth soldier who was on board at the time of the crash was hurt and later listed in critical condition, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday, noting officials were trying to determine the cause of the crash:

BREAKING: Per sources, there are “multiple fatalities” after a federalized National Guard helicopter w/ 3 National Guard soldiers working under federal Title 10 orders and a Border Patrol agent on board crashed in the RGV in La Grulla, TX this afternoon.

They were not working… pic.twitter.com/axsHqMXFwr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 9, 2024

Joint Task Force North said the UH-72 Lakota helicopter was working with the federal government’s border security officials when the incident occurred.

When the crash occurred, Mexican cartel members were heard laughing in video footage taken near the scene, according to Fox News:

In video footage from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, obtained by Fox News, cartel members were seen watching the National Guards helicopter plummet to the ground with their drone. … The disturbing footage showed the moment the helicopter crashed, and the cartel members were seen dashing through the field in La Grulla, Texas. “Go to he–,” the cartel members were heard yelling in Spanish.

Cartels frequent the La Grulla area where drug and human smuggling occur, the CBP agent explained.

Readers may watch the clip here:

Social media users shared their thoughts about the video, one person writing, “Joe Biden’s America.”

“This is sickening,” another user commented, while someone else said, “This is so incredibly disturbing. @JoeBiden looks like more blood on your nasty hands.”

In a statement following the crash, National Guard Bureau chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson said the loss of life was tragic.

“We mourn these heartbreaking deaths. They are a tragic loss beyond words. We pray for the speedy recovery of a third Guard Soldier who was seriously injured. All of these people represent selfless service & the best of America,” he said.

The names of those lost in the helicopter crash will not be released until their next of kin have been notified, according to officials with the Joint Task Force North.