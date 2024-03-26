Activists Find Ovens, 27 Bags with Human Remains in Cartel Controlled Mexican State

A group of activists in western Mexico reported finding a cartel killing field with two ovens and 27 bags filled with human remains. The discovery came in the cartel-controlled state of Jalisco.

The discovery occurred on Sunday afternoon when the activist group Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco searched a small property near El Salto, Jalisco. The group made the gruesome discovery on that property.

The group shared a short video on social media announcing the discovery and tagging state authorities in their post.

The group stated they had found two ovens and 27 bags with human remains and ashes. It remains unclear how many victims were incinerated or dismembered in that location.

The state of Jalisco remains under the control of the narco-terrorist organization called Cartel Jalisco New Generation. This cartel has a long history of using explosives and fear as a way to exert control over locals.

Historically, drug cartels in Mexico forcefully take victims, kill them, and then dispose of their bodies. This practice allows them to avoid drawing attention since government officials can claim low murder statistics. Most recently, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the outlandish claim that murder rates were dropping under his watch during an interview with 60 Minutes. In reality, the country has seen a dramatic rise in violence due in part to the president’s refusal to fight drug cartels.

According to the Mexican government, homicides have dropped almost 20% since he took office. But a study last year reported cartels have expanded their reach – employing an estimated 175,000 people. https://t.co/PWXNWHWu00 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2024

